Boosie BadAzz Left In Shock After Seeing Lil Uzi Vert In Latest Marc Jacobs Campaign

Boosie BadAzz wasn't feeling the campaign.

Boosie BadAzz couldn't believe what he was seeing after catching the pictures from Lil Uzi Vert's newest campaign for Marc Jacobs. When the fashion company shared the rapper posing in their clothes on Instagram, Boosie popped up in the comments section of a repost from The Shade Room. "OMG WTF," Boosie wrote under the post, as caught by XXL.

He was far from the only person with a negative reaction to the campaign. Other fans voiced their displeasure in the comments section as well. "I will NEVER purchase your products again!!!!" one particularly angry user wrote. "Who do you think your target market is!! How offensive to women!!!! To use a gay man to promote women products!!!! So sick of it!!!!" Another commented: "Gonna have to delete all his music now."

Other fans came to Uzi's defense. "Y’all he’s worth an astounding 25 million… I don’t think he cares what you think about him," one wrote. Another added: "F*ck the haters. This is a dope ass shoot. Good Uzi [fire emojis]. Let me hold that down. Haha pass it ovaa hea." In the photos, Uzi shows off a limited-edition 40th Anniversary Tote Bag from the brand. The piece is available now on the company's website as well as in select stores. Check out the post on Instagram below.

Lil Uzi Vert Stars In Marc Jacobs Campaign