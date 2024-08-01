Lil Uzi Vert & Kai Cenat Team Up For New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Lil Uzi Vert and Kai Cenat
Fans are here for this unexpected collab.

In June of this year, Lil Uzi Vert made headlines for their participation in a Marc Jacobs campaign. The performer posed with the brand's 40th-anniversary bag in collaboration with Stephen Sprouse. Unfortunately, this resulted in a great deal of clowning online. Uzi's never been one to hide their true colors after a bit of criticism, however.

In fact, new photos circulating online show them posing for even more photos for the brand, joined by a special guest. Kai Cenat is featured in the photos, rocking a fuzzy black jacket, leather pants, and a pair of white shades. As for Uzi, they sported a sleeveless rhinestone-studded dress, a small black handbag, and dark sunglasses.

Lil Uzi Vert & Kai Cenat Strike A Pose For Marc Jacobs

As expected, the photo has elicited mixed reactions from social media users. Most are here for the unexpected collaboration, however, and can't wait to see more. The news arrives a few weeks after Cenat teased a possible stream with Lil Uzi Vert, though it's unclear when exactly that could happen. With that being said, they look to have been spending more time together due to the campaign, so it might be closer than ever. "Uzi on stream is going to be f***ing insane," Cenat told fans in June.

Cenat isn't the only person Uzi's commitment to fashion has rubbed off on, however. During a recent interview, their partner JT also opened up about how they influenced her style. "I remember him putting me in a whole outfit and I was going the f*ck off on him like, 'Boy, I look like Batman and all type of sh*t,'" she explained. "He's like, 'This is how you're gonna be dressed every day.' And, I'm like, 'Boy, there's a time and a place.'" What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert and Kai Cenat teaming up for a new Marc Jacobs campaign? How are they looking in this latest photo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

