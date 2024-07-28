JT Reveals How Lil Uzi Vert Has Influenced Her Style

Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: JT and Lil Uzi Vert attend Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
JT and Lil Uzi Vert make for an adorable couple.

JT has revealed how dating Lil Uzi Vert has had an influence on her fashion choices. Speaking with HOT 97 for a recent interview, the City Girls rapper spoke about their relationship and how Uzi's stance on her wardrobe changed once they became official.

She recalled: "When me and my boyfriend first got like really official, I remember him putting me in a whole outfit and I was going the f*ck off on him like, 'boy, I look like Batman and all type of sh*t. If you don't take this sh*t off.' And I remember being on a plane ride just quiet the whole time. I'm really in somebody's backyard in a full runway outfit. He's like, 'This is how you're gonna be dressed everyday.' And, I'm like, 'Boy, there's a time and a place.'"

JT & Lil Uzi Vert Attend JAY-Z's 40/40 Club In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: JT (L) and Lil Uzi Vert attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, JT explained that she went on to become adapted to the dynamic. She also recalled the backlash she received online for rocking blonde eyebrows at one point. When The Shade Room posted the clip on Instagram, fans showed love to the couple in the comments section. "She told ya Uzi treats her like a queen, something most guys haven’t done and ya still question why she with him…," one user wrote. Another added: "This is how your man is supposed to encourage and inspire you! Love that for her." Check out JT's full comments on her relationship with Uzi below.

JT Speaks On Her Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert

JT and Uzi have been dating for several years now, with early rumors of their romance dating back to 2019. Be on the lookout for further updates on JT and Lil Uzi Vert on HotNewHipHop.

