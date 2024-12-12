Lil Uzi Vert Riles Up Social Media With Latest Selfie

Fans aren't loving Lil Uzi Vert's latest post.

Lil Uzi Vert is causing a stir on social media through their latest selfie on Instagram. In the picture, they rocks numerous face piercings with the caption, "Back Bute," with a white heart emoji. When The Shade Room reposted the selfie, fans shared plenty of mixed responses, with many criticizing JT's relationship with the rapper.

"Look like those connect the dot menu for the kids at IHOP," one user joked. Another wrote: "He look like he boutta destroy the Hidden Leaf Village with an Almighty Push." Others brought up Uzi's relationship with JT. "There’s no way JT finds this white emo girl attractive. Idk how she do it," one user wrote. One more countered: "Uzi’s actions tell me he just does whatever the hell he wants, unapologetically. With no regards on how ANYONE feels about it. Lol I ain’t mad at it."

Lil Uzi Vert & JT Attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Anniversary Celebration

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: JT (L) and Lil Uzi Vert attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The viral selfie comes following the release of their latest album Eternal Atake 2. While the project has been receiving mixed responses from fans, JT showed Uzi love for the release on social media at the time. She captioned a post about the album: “So proud of you always! [three white heart emojis] My top 3 is light year, pears to mars & Mr.chow honorable mention chill bae! Really the whole thing but that’s being bias because you do no wrong in my eyes! Forever your #1 fan! Paint the world white my baby, congratulations on EA2”

