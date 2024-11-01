Lil Uzi Vert Barraged With Fans' Disappointment As "Eternal Atake 2" Reactions Roll In

Seems like a miss for Uzi... Or are people just hating?

Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped Eternal Atake 2 after months of teasing a follow-up to 2023's Pink Tape, and fans were very excited to dive in. However, as you might have seen already on social media, a lot of die-hards and casual listeners alike weren't feeling their style and approach this time around, leading to many disappointed reactions on the Internet. Of course, this is nothing new for the Philly rap star, as plenty of their projects in the past did not garner the warmest reception on impact. Perhaps this was just a bad day for fans after Halloween celebrations, but either way, it's a divisive reception to say the least.

Plenty of fans still enjoyed Eternal Atake 2, but sometimes the most controversial opinion is the loudest. We'll let you make your own assessment of this reception. Nevertheless, this album saw Lil Uzi Vert address some other controversies of theirs as of late, including fan concern over their alleged use of nitrous gas. "They said I was lost, they thought I was a dead guy, I was on the NOS," they rap on the opening track "We Good."

In addition, the release of Eternal Atake 2 brought about a controversy with the surviving members of the religious group Heaven's Gate. They claim that Lil Uzi Vert's album art is very similar to their logo, and threatened legal action in a new Complex interview. "Stay away from our Intellectual Property," they stated in that conversation. "Give the Group some respect. Don’t try to offer to buy us off, like last time. We do not want your money, no matter how much it is."

