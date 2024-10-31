Lil Uzi Vert Threatened With Legal Action By Surviving Heaven's Gate Members

They are not Uzi fans, apparently.

Lil Uzi Vert has had the internet in a chokehold over the last two weeks. The rapper had fans feening for new music, and they have delivered an efficient and memorable rollout in record time. Uzi has dropped a trailer, a release date, and promos involving UFOs. Eternal Atake 2 is going to be the music event of the year for Lil Uzi Vert fans. Unfortunately, the surviving members of Heaven's Gate feel differently. They've threatened the rapper with legal action due to the similarities between the Heaven's Gate logo and the album artwork.

In a recent Complex interview, the two surviving Heaven's Gate members stated that they will not allow Lil Uzi Vert to riff on their logo. "Stay away from our Intellectual Property," they asserted. Give the Group some respect." They also alluded to the rollout for the first Eternal Atake, which led to a similar threat of legal action. "Don’t try to offer to buy us off, like last time," the surviving members warned. "We do not want your money, no matter how much it is." The members were asked by Complex if they'd ever heard of Lil Uzi Vert's music. Their response made it clear that they had no interest in what the rapper had to say.

Lil Uzi Vert Ran Into Similar Issues With Eternal Atake

"We have not listened to Vert's music," the Heaven's Gate members explained. "Living in this world is hard enough as it is, and we do not need the brain damage involved in listening to his works." They also claimed to have forced Lil Uzi Vert to make changes to the first Eternal Atake. "We took action and [then] forced him to make changes in the product," the duo claimed. They detailed the process that went into the last legal interaction with Uzi in 2022. This process included hiring a music entertainment lawyer to handle logos, trademark, and copyright infringement.

The Heaven's Gate members allege that Lil Uzi Vert "stepped over the line" in one particular instance. "[Uzi] still stepped over the line in one circumstance but we got him to give up thinking he could use our IP to push his idea of him being a divine leader," they noted. "Motivating his followers to leave the planet. We will see if he takes it too far this time." Uzi has really played up the imagery and theme of the sequel album thus far, so it'll be interesting to see if they indeed take it "too far."

