Lil Uzi Vert Drops "Eternal Atake 2" Artwork And Mysterious Album Trailer

They're giving the fans what they want.

Lil Uzi Vert's new era is officially here. The rapper has hinted at something major around the corner, but the most optimistic fans could not have guessed we'd get information so soon. Uzi was seen filming a music video last week, and since then, we've gotten a teaser track and a logo that subtly appears on the artwork for all of Uzi's streaming releases. They were obviously gearing up for something major, and on Thursday, we found out what. Lil Uzi Vert confirmed Eternal Atake 2 is coming soon, and they released artwork along with a trailer.

The first sign that something was up was on Instagram. Lil Uzi Vert was active on the account for the first time in months. They even changed the link in the bio to read: "ALL WHITE ALL WHITE ALL WHITE." The same phenomenon occurred on Twitter, which is a platform Uzi had been absent from for even longer. It build up hype to previously unforeseen heights, and then it culminated with Lil Uzi Vert's post. The iconic emcee dropped the Eternal Atake 2 artwork. The artwork shares a purple color scheme with the original Eternal Atake, but it has a more ominous look. People with glowing eyes can be seen looking in different directions. A mysterious key floats in the middle of the frame.

Lil Uzi Vert Introduces An Ambitious Album Concept

The Eternal Atake logo, meanwhile, which evokes the infamous Heaven's Gate cult, can be spotted in the left corner. Lil Uzi Vert has always leaned into extra-terrestrial imagery, especially when it came the first Eternal Atake, but they are really playing it for this rollout. The "ALL WHITE" description in the bio evokes the white sneakers that the Heaven's Gate cult wore. Then there's the white in the artwork for the teaser single, "Uzi the Earthling." The single, which dropped a day before the official album announcement, is only 30 seconds in length. It does, however, fall right in line with the space age vibe.