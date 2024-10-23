Lil Uzi Vert Kicks Off New Era With "Uzi The Earthling! (The TV Theme)"

The rapper has returned...

Lil Uzi Vert has one of the most fervent fanbases in hip hop. Their constant experimentation, and willingness to try different sounds, has resulted in widespread anticipation for what they will do next. Well, the first teaser of Lil Uzi Vert's new era is here, and it's now what you expect. We're not kidding. The rapper is nowhere to be heard on the song "Uzi the Earthling! (The TV Theme)." The song itself is only thirty seconds, and features no rapping of any kind.

Instead, "Uzi the Earthling!" serves as a theme song introduction to a fictional show. Lil Uzi Vert has decided to really set the tone for what's to come by dropping a jingle that sounds ripped out of the 1960s. A woman sings about the titular earthling, and how they bring joy to everyone they see. It's something no other rapper has attempted. It's the sort of thing a rapper would typically sample, or incorporate as a sample, but Uzi plays it straight here. A bold choice, and one that has us extremely excited for the album to come.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Lil Uzi Vert Teases A Retro Sound On Their New Teaser