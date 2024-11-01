Lil Uzi Vert Soars With Eclectic New Album "Eternal Atake 2"

They're bolder than ever.

Hats off to Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper has managed to orchestrate a stellar rollout for his new album Eternal Atake 2 in the span of a couple weeks. He dropped inventive promo videos and a teaser song that served as a theme to the "Uzi the Earthling." The theme isn't on the album, but now that we have Eternal Atake 2 it's understandable. Lil Uzi Vert's latest is a fascinating mashup and styles and sounds from the different album cycles. It's not a culmination, per say, but it feels like it takes the Eternal Atake sound and applies elements of PINK TAPE for something wholly unique.

"We Good" kicks things off with a bold, cinematic sound, before transitioning to the more aggressive sounds "Light Year (Practice)." Lil Uzi Vert handles most of the songs on the album himself, which feels like an especially bold choice in a hip hop landscape predicated on extensive features. "Not An Option" is a wonky banger with an earworm beat, while "Black Hole" leans into the extraterrestrial aesthetic laid out by the artwork. The biggest surprise in the tracklist, though, is Lil Uzi Vert's collaboration with Big Time Rush, "The Rush." It shouldn't work, and it wouldn't work with most rapper, but Uzi has the eclectic mix and the ambition to pull it off. Another Uzi Vert success.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Lil Uzi Vert Continues To Push Musical Boundaries

Eternal Atake 2 stream: