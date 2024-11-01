Lil Uzi Vert Soars With Eclectic New Album "Eternal Atake 2"

BYElias Andrews80 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-uzi-vertlil-uzi-vert
They're bolder than ever.

Hats off to Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper has managed to orchestrate a stellar rollout for his new album Eternal Atake 2 in the span of a couple weeks. He dropped inventive promo videos and a teaser song that served as a theme to the "Uzi the Earthling." The theme isn't on the album, but now that we have Eternal Atake 2 it's understandable. Lil Uzi Vert's latest is a fascinating mashup and styles and sounds from the different album cycles. It's not a culmination, per say, but it feels like it takes the Eternal Atake sound and applies elements of PINK TAPE for something wholly unique.

"We Good" kicks things off with a bold, cinematic sound, before transitioning to the more aggressive sounds "Light Year (Practice)." Lil Uzi Vert handles most of the songs on the album himself, which feels like an especially bold choice in a hip hop landscape predicated on extensive features. "Not An Option" is a wonky banger with an earworm beat, while "Black Hole" leans into the extraterrestrial aesthetic laid out by the artwork. The biggest surprise in the tracklist, though, is Lil Uzi Vert's collaboration with Big Time Rush, "The Rush." It shouldn't work, and it wouldn't work with most rapper, but Uzi has the eclectic mix and the ambition to pull it off. Another Uzi Vert success.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Threatened With Legal Action By Surviving Heaven's Gate Members

Lil Uzi Vert Continues To Push Musical Boundaries

Eternal Atake 2 stream:

  1. We Good
  2. Light Year (Practice)
  3. Meteor Man
  4. Paars In the Mars
  5. The Rush (featuring Big Time Rush)
  6. Not An Option
  7. She Stank
  8. Mr. Chow
  9. Lyft Em Up
  10. Chips and Dip
  11. Black Hole
  12. Chill Bae
  13. Goddard Song
  14. PerkySex
  15. Conceited
  16. Space High

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Threatened With Legal Action By Surviving Heaven's Gate Members

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...