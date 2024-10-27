Lil Uzi Vert Unveils Cryptic “Eternal Atake 2” Trailer & Tracklist

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Lil Uzi Vert attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
"Eternal Atake 2" is coming soon.

Lil Uzi Vert's long-awaited project Eternal Atake 2 is on its way, and recently, they decided to give fans a taste of what's to come. Last night, Uzi took to their Instagram Story to share what appears to be the tracklist. It was deleted shortly after, but not before social media users were able to capture it. For now, it's unconfirmed whether or not this is really what fans can expect on Eternal Atake 2, but it's managed to build anticipation regardless.

It's not the only exciting update supporters have gotten on the project lately, however. Earlier today, Uzi also unveiled a new trailer featuring "Uzi The Earthling! (The TV Theme)," which they dropped last week. The cryptic teaser is titled "Eternal Atake 2 TV Show," and ends with the words "Begin Show."

Lil Uzi Vert Continues To Tease Eternal Atake 2 With Tracklist

This latest trailer arrives shortly before the project's expected release date, November 1. It also follows various other unique teasers. Last week, for example, all of Uzi's album art on iTunes and Apple Music was updated to feature the Eternal Atake 2 logo. They went on to unveil the album cover and the first trailer, dubbed "The Beginning Of An Era."

They even updated their bios on various social media platforms to read "ALL WHITE ALL WHITE ALL WHITE." Of course, social media users are more excited than ever to hear what Uzi has to offer of Eternal Atake 2. Fortunately, it should only be a few days away.

Lil Uzi Vert Drops New "Eternal Atake 2 TV Show" Trailer

What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert posting what appears to be their Eternal Atake 2 tracklist? What about their new album teaser? Are you looking forward to hearing the project when it finally drops on November 1? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

