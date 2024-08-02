Lil Uzi Vert Claims "Eternal Atake 2" Is Coming Soon

BYAlexander Cole18 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hopefully, they're telling the truth.

Lil Uzi Vert is an artist who oftentimes promises their fans new music and then doesn't deliver. Overall, it has happened on numerous occasions and it has led to a whole lot of frustration. Luv Is Rage 3 and Barter 16 are two recent examples of this. These were supposed to be on the horizon, and with an Uzi retirement to follow suit. However, neither project has been delivered and there have been zero updates on what is actually happening there.

Having said all of that, Uzi was recently interviewed, and they gave fans another update on their upcoming music. Instead of providing updates on the aforementioned projects, it would appear as though a different sequel is on the horizon. As Uzi explained, fans can expect Eternal Atake 2 to drop soon. How soon? Well, we didn't get an answer to that question. However, we're sure this will make fans hopeful.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert & Kai Cenat Team Up For New Marc Jacobs Campaign

What is Lil Uzi Vert Planning?

Of course, Eternal Atake was Uzi's 2020 offering that at the time, was a long time in the making. It was an album that fans ended up loving, and a sequel would certainly play well to the crowd. The Pink Tape turned out to be one of the more disappointing releases of last year, and fans would like to hear Uzi redeem themself. For now, it remains to be seen how Uzi is going to evolve with this next project. Hopefully, the System of a Down covers are left off this time around.

Let us know if you are excited for Eternal Atake 2, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this album is actually going to be released? Or do you think this is going to end up like Barter 16, which was never released and ultimately scrapped? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Inspirational Message To The Youth

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...