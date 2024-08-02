Lil Uzi Vert Claims "Eternal Atake 2" Is Coming Soon

Hopefully, they're telling the truth.

Lil Uzi Vert is an artist who oftentimes promises their fans new music and then doesn't deliver. Overall, it has happened on numerous occasions and it has led to a whole lot of frustration. Luv Is Rage 3 and Barter 16 are two recent examples of this. These were supposed to be on the horizon, and with an Uzi retirement to follow suit. However, neither project has been delivered and there have been zero updates on what is actually happening there.

Having said all of that, Uzi was recently interviewed, and they gave fans another update on their upcoming music. Instead of providing updates on the aforementioned projects, it would appear as though a different sequel is on the horizon. As Uzi explained, fans can expect Eternal Atake 2 to drop soon. How soon? Well, we didn't get an answer to that question. However, we're sure this will make fans hopeful.

What is Lil Uzi Vert Planning?

Of course, Eternal Atake was Uzi's 2020 offering that at the time, was a long time in the making. It was an album that fans ended up loving, and a sequel would certainly play well to the crowd. The Pink Tape turned out to be one of the more disappointing releases of last year, and fans would like to hear Uzi redeem themself. For now, it remains to be seen how Uzi is going to evolve with this next project. Hopefully, the System of a Down covers are left off this time around.

Let us know if you are excited for Eternal Atake 2, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this album is actually going to be released? Or do you think this is going to end up like Barter 16, which was never released and ultimately scrapped?