Lil Uzi Vert Delivers Massive "LUV Is Rage 3" Update

Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Lil Uzi Vert attends Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Lil Uzi fans are eating good.

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most popular artists in hip-hop. Overall, they were part of the 2016 XXL Freshman List that has stood the test of time. However, their last project Pink Tape turned out to be a big disappointment for a lot of fans out there. From the bloated tracklist to the horrendous System of a Down cover, there were some poor choices made. Since that time, Uzi has teased other projects like Barter 16, which never actually came to fruition.

Now, Uzi has moved on to promoting another project that fans have been waiting for, LUV Is Rage 3. The LUV Is Rage series has been a staple of Uzi's discography ever since they burst onto the scene. Consequently, it should come as absolutely no surprise that fans would be excited about such a release. Well, on Sunday night, they called into Kai Cenat's stream with iShowSpeed, and unveiled some critical information about the project.

Lil Uzi Vert Is Working Hard

As Uzi told Kai in the video clip up above, they are in the midst of finishing up the new album. Of course, no release date was given, so fans are just going to have to Uzi's word for it. Understandably, this is hard to do given Uzi's history of promising albums and then refusing to deliver. Regardless, perhaps Uzi fans can rest easy knowing that there is at least some hope for a new album. Uzi has been on a three-year release schedule over the past couple of albums, so you may have to wait until 2026. Hopefully, it is worth it.

Let us know if you are excited for this upcoming project, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Lil Uzi Vert is going to come through for the fans on this one? Or do you believe this will be yet another scrapped project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...