Lil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio For “Barter 16”

A picture of Lil Uzi Vert in the studio is circulating on social media, this week, in which the rapper appears to be dressed like Young Thug. In doing so, they are promoting a Barter 16 mixtape that is apparently in the works. The post comes just weeks after the release of Uzi’s latest album, The Pink Tape.

In the photo, Uzi appears to be rocking a Rich Gang necklace while drenched in red lighting. When DJ Akademiks shared the picture on Instagram, plenty of fans trolled Uzi in response. “N***a looks like sexy red tf,” one user commented. “Where tf did he got a rich gang chain in 2023,” another asked.

Lil Uzi Vert Attends Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Lil Uzi Vert attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Uzi dropped The Pink Tape on June 30, 2023, after years of teasing the project. The final 26-song tracklist, including the three bonus songs, features appearances from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me the Horizon, Don Toliver, and Babymetal. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with 167,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week.

After the release of The Pink Tape, they soon began teasing work on another project. When a fan on social media asked Uzi whether there would be a deluxe version, they responded: “Nah, I’m gonna drop a whole ‘nother album.” Uzi later posted a picture of The Pink Tape artwork on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Get this [to] number one… And I will drop [the] album [y’all] really looking for.” When the project did reach number one, Uzi posted: “Sitting here thinking bout how I went #1 on an experimental tape. My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way. Free Slime.”

Lil Uzi Vert In The Studio

Uzi has yet to confirm any further official details about the project. Despite the success of The Pink Tape, not everyone is high on Uzi right now. Joe Budden recently called them out on his podcast.

