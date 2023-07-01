Joe Budden On Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pink Tape”: “You’re Not Trying Anymore”

On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe Budden weighed in on Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape. Uzi released the album at the end of last month, and it has since become the first rap album to hit No. 1 this year. Fans have been loving their latest release, which features Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and more. Budden, however, doesn’t appear to be into it at all. He explained that Uzi’s attempts to “experiment” fell flat for him, even going so far as to call it a “crock of sh*t.”

“Uzi did respond to the comments he’s been making about ‘experimental tapes,’ and ‘the real tape is coming,’ blasé bah,” Budden began, “He spoke to Ak [Akademiks] about it.” “Now, I appreciate any artist that’s trying, so I don’t want to take away from that,” he continues, “But that was a crock of sh*t.”

Joe Budden Calls Lil Uzi Vert’s Experimentation “A Crock Of Sh*t”

“Because that goes out the window once you sell it to me,” Budden goes on, “It’s not… you’re not trying anymore. This is the product that you’re selling. If the plumber come over to fix some sh*t, and wanna try out some new methods, you should’ve did that shit before you got here. Once you’re here to do the service, fix the sh*t. Don’t experiment.”

His opinion on Pink Tape isn’t the only controversial take Budden has shared as of late. Earlier this week, he discussed an ongoing debate surrounding who the better artist is between Drake and Childish Gambino. “If those two have a parody-off, now I’m in. If they have a skit-off — ’cause they both are talented in that regard,” he began, “Drake’ll smoke that n***a’s boots. Drake’ll smoke that n***a’s f*cking muffin.” Budden continues, “Watch when he hosted the ESPYs, watch his appearance on SNL, watch his appearance in the Lil Dicky shit, the Chris Brown video.”

