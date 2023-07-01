Lil Uzi Vert, the hottest rapper in the game right now, dropped a VLOG with music personality DJ Akademiks today. In the video, there’s a snippet in which the DJ asks Lil Uzi if they are still “HIM,” as in the most influential person in the hip-hop industry, to which Lil Uzi has a direct response: “I’m still trying sh*t.” They repeat this sentiment over and over, saying, “Even when y’all think I’m not doing sh*t, I’m trying sh*t behind the scenes until it sounds good enough for me to present it to y’all.”

They continue to assert that they’re always experimenting with new sounds and styles, perfecting tracks in the background until the songs are ready for public consumption. Lil Uzi Vert compares what they do to scientists and a 90s cult classic: “It took Robin Williams to make Flubber the whole damn movie.” While Flubber is most definitely a work of fiction, they have a point when they’re talking about scientists not making discoveries overnight. The same goes for their music, tweaking things here and there until the tracks are presentable.

Read more: Lil Uzi Vert Appears To Be Back On Lean After Rehab

Lil Uzi Vert’s Musical Process

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

The duo talked about a bunch of other topics in their collaborative VLOG, which dropped on Friday midday. Lil Uzi Vert is a hot act at the moment because of their specific sound, their current prolific output, and their finger on the pulse of rap culture. They’ve been teasing a mixtape — what the people really want, according to Vert — since their super successful album, The Pink Tape, came out two weeks ago, at the tail end of June.

The hypothetical mixtape, titled Barter 16, promises to be a whole bunch of different things, including a Thugger collab, a Weezy throwback, and an homage to rap in general. The eclectic mix of what the tape could be is a testament to what Lil Uzi Vert says in the video; they’re always trying something new in the studio.

Read more: LeBron James Dances To Lil Uzi Vert-Meek Mill Mashup: Watch

[Via]