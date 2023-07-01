Fans are worried about Lil Uzi Vert. The artist posted a picture on their Instagram Story earlier this week, which appeared to feature lean. An unmarked bottle filled with indeterminate purple liquid rests on a table in the photo, right next to a double cup. Uzi just recently finished a stink in rehab, and has been claiming to be sober.

“Didn’t bro just make a song about rehab?,” one fans asks, referring to Uzi’s Pink Tape track “Rehab.” “Bro put a track out called rehab just to lie,” another says. Several other commenters were bothered by the image that the artist appears to be “advertising” to their listeners. Earlier this summer, Lil Uzi Vert opened up about the time he spent in rehab. They explained that they were skeptical of how effective it would be, claiming to be surprised by how much it helped.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Brought “The Pink Tape” To Europe And The Crowd Went Wild

Lil Uzi Vert Worries Fans

“I’m lucky to have people in my life who truly care about me and my well-being. Specifically, Desiree Perez, who helped me get into this program,” they told 032c Magazine. “I didn’t want to do it, but I had to — and I can say now that it was a great thing to do. I spent seven months in rehab. The first month and a half were hard, but after that, it was easy, because the people there became my family. They showed me so many different outlets and ways to cope with life. We did a lot of group talks, a lot of writing on whiteboards. I was so sure that it wasn’t going to work, but surprisingly it’s pretty effective.”

Lil Uzi Vert is currently hot off the release of their third studio LP, Pink Tape. They teased the highly-anticipated album for months, eventually making a splash with the drop. The album features Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and more. It’s clear why fans are disappointed in this new development, as Uzi should be reveling in their success at this point rather than starting down a destructive path.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Teases “Barter 16” Mixtape, Shouts Out Young Thug

[Via]