Joe Budden says that Drake would “smoke” Childish Gambino if the recent feud between the two evolves into a battle. However, Budden says he’d prefer the two dueled it out as actors and comedians. He discussed the matchup during a recent episode of his self-titled podcast. The take comes after Drake recently called Gambino’s “This is America” “overrated.”

“If those two have a parody-off, now I’m in. If they have a skit-off — ’cause they both are talented in that regard,” Budden said on his podcast. “Drake’ll smoke that n***a’s boots. Drake’ll smoke that n***a’s fucking muffin. Watch when he hosted the ESPYs, watch his appearance on SNL, watch his appearance in the Lil Dicky shit, the Chris Brown video.”

Drake With Childish Gambino At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Drake criticized Gambino’s “This Is America” after the Atlanta creator revealed to GQ, earlier this year, that the song was originally going to be a diss aimed at Drake. “I had the idea three years before,” he told the outlet in April. “I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he’s like, ‘I really want to do that.’ The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”

Joe Budden Discusses Drake & Childish Gambino

Drake referenced the interview during a performance of his 2011 song “Headlines” during a concert at the United Center. The set featured a digital news ticker with one headline that read “The Overrated And Over Awarded Hit Song ‘This Is America’ Was Originally A Drake Diss Record.”

