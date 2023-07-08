Drake recently embarked on his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” kicking it off with a date in Chicago. The artist made headlines for dissing Childish Gambino’s 2018 track “This Is America” on the first night of the tour. “The Overrated And Over Awarded Hit Song ‘This Is America’ Was Originally A Drake Diss Record,” visuals at his performance read. Earlier this year, Childish Gambino did admit that the song started out as a diss to the Canadian rapper.

“The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this sh*t sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it,” Childish Gambino told GQ. The recent diss has now gotten social media users debating which of the two is the better artist. The internet is split as to who takes the cake, with many just hoping the beef might “make them boys drop music.” “Childish Gambino & Drake beef,” one user says, “finally my nerdy a*s can take a side in something and stand up for what I believe in.”

Twitter Users Are Split

“There’s no way people are on this app saying Drake’s a better *singer* than Childish Gambino again,” a Twitter user writes. Another tells Drake, “I really like the summer albums.” They continue, “but please bro I’m begging you Don’t go bar for bar with Childish Gambino your ghost writer will not survive.”

Other users went up to bat for the “God’s Plan” artist, arguing that he has “more timeless tracks” than Childish Gambino. “[He] clears Childish Gambino in every single way, please don’t feed this debate,” one says. Another user claims, “They both annoying but drake is a better artist than Childish Gambino be real now.” “Drake has a better discography than Childish Gambino Sorry Not Sorry,” someone else notes. They add, “Y’all disrespect Drake too much on this app.”

