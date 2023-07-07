Drake is doing a lot of reflection on his current “It’s All A Blur” Tour. (He’s also inspecting a woman’s bra, but that’s beside the point.) At one of his performances, an opening night in Chicago, Drizzy seemed to take a shot at artists like Kendrick Lamar. “I don’t know about these guys that go away three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that sh*t,” he says, commenting about how much music he puts out. He is one of the most prolific rappers to ever do it, and he enjoys putting out music more often than not.

While he doesn’t call Kendrick Lamar out by name, it’s been a bubbling beef for some time between the two heavy hitters. And when he mentions how long it takes other hip-hop artists to drop content, fans obviously picked up that he was talking about K-Dot. Many rap fans are ready for the Toronto native and the Compton champion to just get it over with and actually fight, either via diss tracks or actual gloves-on fighting.

Drake Offers Critique Of Other Rappers On Stage

In the face of being accused of putting out too much music, Drake let the crowd in Chicago know he was dropping a new album soon. “It’s called For All The Dogs,” he says, to which the fans erupted in cheer. More Drake music is never a bad thing, allowing fans to sift through the volume and pick out the ones that speak to them at a given moment. For rappers like Kendrick, they put out music less frequently, but every track is of the highest quality. Some like both, which makes the Drake-Kendrick feud annoying for the majority of the rap community.

“I do wish these two would stop subbing one another and just get into it already,” @CAWBBBB Tweeted out. Another handle, @ThaCarter5447, said, “I’m so tired of this Kendrick and [Drake] “beef” either actually do something and make a real diss or stfu.” Despite the potshots from afar, Drizzy and Kendrick seem to have respect for each other. Drake showed up to Kendrick’s tour last year when it stopped in Toronto, plus they’ve featured each other on a plethora of tracks.

