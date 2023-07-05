Kendrick Lamar turned heads with his outfit at Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Attending the event, he was welcomed as a guest of honor of Karl Lagerfeld’s successor Virginie Viard. He rocked a full Chanel outfit, encompassing a bandana, cap, glasses, tweed jacket, pearl necklace, and monogrammed jeans– all of which were Chanel branded. Perhaps most notably, the entire outfit was comprised of womenswear.

Fans had mixed responses to the look once it made its way to social media. “I thought Kendrick said take off designer clothes.. more specifically take that shit off! Lol,” one fan commented on an Instagram post from 2Cool2Blog. Another wrote: “N****s get rich and start dressing like weirdos.”

Kendrick Lamar At The Chanel Show

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 04: Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Lamar isn’t the only rapper whose been tapping into his feminine side when it comes to fashion in recent days. One Instagram user drew parallels to Drake recently painting his fingernails pink. “The energy in the comments seem different with K. Dot rocking pearls and a woman’s blazer vs Drake getting his finger nails painted,” they commented. “Fascinating! HA!”

Kendrick Lamar Shares Pics From Paris Fashion Week

Lamar was also far from the only high-profile celebrity in attendance at the Chanel event. Lupita Nyong’o was also there wearing a pair of shorts with a sleeveless top in matching lilac. The two, who both collaborated on the Black Panther film, posed for a photograph together. Other attendees included Sofia Coppola, George Lucas, Rashida Jones, Charlotte Casiraghi, Margaret Qualley, Peter Marino, Alma Jodorowsky, JR, Claire Denis, and more. Lamar included several pictures from the Chanel fashion show in a photo dump on one of his Instagram pages, later in the day. Check out those pictures in the post above.

