Kendrick Lamar is one unique musical artist who drops incredible content in a variety of ways. On July 4th — perhaps in celebration of Independence Day? — he decided to dump a bunch of photos of his recent excursions. He did this on his fake Instagram account, handle @jojoruski. In the first picture, he’s lounging back in a chair at an outside eating area, decked out in Coco Channel garb. In a complete 180, the second photo is of hand-painted art on a hanging canvas.

Such is the aura of Kendrick Lamar: You never know what he’s up to, but you know that he’s up to a lot. More artwork is depicted in a video on the third slide, with what could be a curator crossing the phone camera at the beginning. The fourth photo is a beautiful 3D art piece depicting the Coco Chanel logo. This matches the first photo of Kendrick dressed in Chanel clothes. An airport hanger, an icy jewelry box, and a model walking on cobblestones by water with a crusty-looking white dress are the fifth, sixth, and seventh photos, respectively. To finish off the photo dump, Kendrick Lamar sits in a crowd of people, Channel Durag over a baseball cap.

What’s Next For Kendrick Lamar?

This isn’t the first time Kendrick’s posted to his burner account. He touted his fit on his birthday on the Finsta, with the caption, “[How I’m] coming for my bday,” with a shushing emoji. Once fans discovered his secret personal Insta, they flooded it with follows. Since then, Kendrick is more active on the account, with this latest post as proof.

Kendrick Lamar is giving his fans what they want. Other than random photo combos of his fame-fuelled weekends, he’s back in the studio, presumably making new music. Last year, Kendrick dropped Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his eighth album. But with him already back in the booth, perhaps we get even more Kendrick later this year.

