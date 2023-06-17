Happy birthday to Kendrick Lamar. The iconic rapper turned 36 on June 17. Since hitting the music scene in the early 2000s (Y.H.N.I.C. (Hub City Threat: Minor

of the Year) turns 20 next year), Lamar has become one of the biggest names in the industry. He got his first charting success with Overly Dedicated in 2010 and would soon become a multi-platinum artist with a bevy of #1 hits to his name.

However, Lamar has been making headlines beyond the music world in recent days. On June 16, it was revealed that the Instagram account @jojoruski was in fact Lamar’s burner account or Finsta. Since coming off private earlier this week, the account has accrued 415,000 followers. With the content currently limited to a variety of memes and selfies, it appears to be a more casual and intimate way for Lamar to keep fans up to date with his life.

Lamar Flexes Birthday Fit

In a post on June 16, Lamar showed off a birthday present to himself. “how im coming for my bday 🤫,” the rapper wrote in the caption alongside various pictures and videos of him flexing his new sneakers. The shoes in question are a vivid red and black pair. Lamar is then seen taking them for a walk through a rainy city, presumably in Tennessee. Lamar spent June 16 performing at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

However, the comments mostly ignore the shoes as people continue to acclimatize to the fact that Lamar does have a legit (formerly) private Insta. “kendrick using emojis is like seeing your teacher outside of school,” says one commenter. “we love seeing you livin’ a regular life Mr. Lamar, before everybody thought you was in a cave writing poetry beside a campfire with tea,” adds another. “Wait so kendrick is a n*rmal human being that does n*rmal people stuff ⁉️,” muses a third. It appears that it’s going to take some time for people to get used to Lamar’s more personal posting. Regardless, we hope that Kendrick has a wonderful birthday and enjoys his new shoes.

