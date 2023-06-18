On June 15, it was revealed that the Instagram account @jojoruski was in fact Kendrick Lamar’s burner account. Since coming off private earlier this week, the account has accrued 498,000 followers. With the content currently limited to a variety of candid selfies, it appears to be a more casual and intimate way for Lamar to keep fans up to date with his life. It’s a big leap for the mostly-private rapper. Elsewhere, Lamar recently released his remix of Beyoncé’s “America’s Got A Problem” to mixed reviews.

In a post on June 16, Lamar showed off a birthday present to himself. “how im coming for my bday 🤫,” the rapper wrote in the caption alongside various pictures and videos of him flexing his new sneakers, a pair of red and black Jordans The shoes in question are a vivid red and black pair. Clicking through the post reveals Lamar taking his new shoes for a walk through a rainy New York. This indicates that the show purchase took place earlier in the week as he was performing in Tennessee on the 16th. Lamar turned 36 on the 17th. However, people are starting to take notice of his shoes as the images circulate online.

Fans Clown Lamar’s New Kicks

At first glance, Lamar’s new shoes appear to be a pair of Air Jordans. However, a little research online and a closer look at the videos of the shoes show that they are in fact knockoffs. “They used to clown me in school for wearing these. They just wasn’t on the shit I was on,” music producer BYNX wrote in the comments of Lamar’s post. Another commenter joked that Lamar had purchased the “Deadpool 4s” while someone else referenced Shaq’s shoreline by saying that “My n-gga in the Santee Alley Shaq 12’s”. However, most devastating of all was likely the person who simply said “haha Kendrick wears size 8.”

Despite this, most of the comments were still getting used to the fact that the reclusive Kendrick was posting life updates on social media. “kendrick using emojis is like seeing your teacher outside of school,” says one commenter. “we love seeing you livin’ a regular life Mr. Lamar, before everybody thought you was in a cave writing poetry beside a campfire with tea,” adds another. “Wait so kendrick is a n*rmal human being that does n*rmal people stuff ⁉️,” asked a third.

