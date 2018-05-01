knock-off
- StreetwearKendrick Lamar Roasted For Fake JordansPeople are clowning on the rapper for his new birthday sneakers.By Ben Mock
- MusicJustin Bieber Slams Online Retailer For Knockoff Drew House ApparelJustin Bieber's calling out the fakes. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPewDiePie Clowns Soulja Boy For His Latest "Knock-Off" Game ConsoleThe gamer seemed exasperated.By Zaynab
- MusicBeyonce's Request To Shut Down "Feyonce" Knock-Off Products Denied By U.S. JudgeNo injunction will be imposed.By Zaynab
- StreetwearSupreme Knock-Offs Are The World's Most Popular CounterfeitsThe streetwear giant is copied en masse. By David Saric