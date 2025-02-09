DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Wants To Box Kendrick Lamar To Squash Beef

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar and Drake aren't on the best of terms these days. The two of them went after each other in the most viral rap beef of the year in 2024, and the feud continues to dominate headlines. Last month, for example, the Toronto rapper decided to sue Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He accuses the label of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile by promoting the song.

Today, Kendrick Lamar is also set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, where he's expected to perform it. This, of course, comes just a few days after he won five Grammy awards for the track, and had the entire crowd at the awards show chanting his iconic "A minor" line. Needless to say, Drake might be feeling some type of way about all of this, and have a desire to put it all behind him.

Are Drake & Kendrick Lamar Still Beefing?

During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks said just this, even claiming that Drake has a plan for how they can squash the beef once and for all. According to him, this would include a boxing match. "I think we gotta squash the beef though," Ak told an associate he was speaking to on the phone. "Drake wanna get a squabble." He went on, describing how the whole thing could play out. "I will bring Drake to Compton and he gonna whoop on Kendrick," he said. "That's a fact."