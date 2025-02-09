DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Wants To Box Kendrick Lamar To Squash Beef

NBA: Awards Show
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to DJ Akademiks, Drake wants settle his differences with Kendrick Lamar once and for all.

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar and Drake aren't on the best of terms these days. The two of them went after each other in the most viral rap beef of the year in 2024, and the feud continues to dominate headlines. Last month, for example, the Toronto rapper decided to sue Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He accuses the label of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile by promoting the song.

Today, Kendrick Lamar is also set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, where he's expected to perform it. This, of course, comes just a few days after he won five Grammy awards for the track, and had the entire crowd at the awards show chanting his iconic "A minor" line. Needless to say, Drake might be feeling some type of way about all of this, and have a desire to put it all behind him.

Are Drake & Kendrick Lamar Still Beefing?

During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks said just this, even claiming that Drake has a plan for how they can squash the beef once and for all. According to him, this would include a boxing match. "I think we gotta squash the beef though," Ak told an associate he was speaking to on the phone. "Drake wanna get a squabble." He went on, describing how the whole thing could play out. "I will bring Drake to Compton and he gonna whoop on Kendrick," he said. "That's a fact."

While it remains unclear whether or not something like this is actually on the table, it's not the first time someone suggested it. During a recent podcast appearance last week, Glasses Malone shared a similar theory that Kendrick Lamar wants to take things up a notch. "The only person who wants to kick Drake’s a** is Dot. Dot really wants to kick his a**,“ he claimed. "That n***a don’t let [stuff] go. Kendrick, for sure, don’t let nothing go."

