Kanye West Accuses UMG Of Using Kendrick Lamar To “Make An Example” Of Drake

Late last week, Kanye West took to X for one of his most bizarre and offensive rants yet. The Chicago rapper described himself as racist, praised Adolf Hitler, dissed his late friend Virgil Abloh, and much more. Needless to say, he's since received a great deal of backlash for all of this, though it doesn't look like that's deterred him in the slightest. Yesterday, his tirade continued, this time with some remarks about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud.

"MONTE LIPMAN LUCIEN GRAINGE UNIVERSAL MUSIC AND THE VIVENDI CORPORATION USE TO KENDRICK TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OF DRAKE THEN HAD THE GRAMMIES SINGING THE A MINOR LINE," he began. "IF DRAKE WAS TAKEN TO [TRIAL] FOR PEDOPHILIA CLAIMS THEY WOULD PLAY THAT SONG IN THE COUURT ROOM AND EVERYONE THAT EVER DANCED TO DRAKE WOULD GET THEIR POPCORN AND WATCH ANOTHER BLACK IDOL BE THROWN IN JAIL." Ye didn't stop there, however. He went on to list off a few other Black celebrities who have faced legal issues in recent years.

Kanye West's Twitter Rant Continues

"BILL COSBY R KELLY THUG PUFFF WHOS NEXT ON THE HITLIST," he wrote. "WHOS THE NEXT TO HAVE AN EXAMPLE MADE OFF." In another tweet, Ye reacted to a post about Drake's upcoming collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. The post noted how the rollout for it hasn't been as big as for his other projects. Ye seems to think all of this is insignificant, however, and claimed the numbers won't be legitimate. "The numbers will be bought anyway," he replied. "The numbers are always bought."