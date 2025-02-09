Kanye West Gifts The Game His Two Chrome Maybachs

Kanye West, also known as Ye, and The Game's friendship spans all the way back to 2005. Over the weekend, West shared his appreciate for their friendship by gifting the "One Blood" hitmaker with his two Chrome Maybachs. The Game would shared Ye's presents on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, "Ye just gave me two maybachs on a random Friday & told me to tell yall “THE DOCUMENTARY 3” will be a classic!!!."

Game add a second post in front of the vehicles captioned: "Type a shhhhhh give a hater stomach aches. @ye said they not gone understand me giving you these but tell em I’m Executive Producing 'The Documentary 3. 'I don’t even know what that means… but it’s provocative.'" Kanye West was seen in one of the chrome Maybachs last Sunday at the 67th Grammy Awards. Him and his wife, Bianca Censori, arrived in the vehicle and strolled down the red-carpet with Censori revealing a skin-tight nude-clad outfit. The couple would leave the Grammys after walking the red carpet.

Everything About Kanye West & The Game's Friendship

Game and Kanye West have built a complex but enduring friendship, shaped by mutual admiration, creative synergy, and occasional tension. Their connection dates back to the early 2000s when both were emerging forces—Game as a raw, unapologetic voice in West Coast hip-hop and West as a producer reshaping rap’s sound. Their first major collaboration came in 2005 when West produced “Dreams,” a standout from The Game’s debut album, The Documentary.