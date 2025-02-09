Drake & PartyNextDoor Drops A New Snippet From Upcoming "$$$4U" Album Called "Crying In Chanel"

As fans await the highly-anticipated joint album by Drake and PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drizzy shares a new snippet on Saturday evening. The 6 God posted a clip that features Party in front of a wedding chappel while the snippet, titled "Crying In Chanel," plays. "Shorty right here crying in the middle of Chanel," sings Drake. "Are those tears of joy? I can't tell. She say things I do for her I did for someone else. I'm just trying to help make me feel better about myself. Like my love language ain't felt, damn. I just wanna ride. I just want to catch my vibe."

The love interest in the clip celebrates an alleged engagement as PartyNextDoor sits in a Lamborgini. The singer proceeds to drive off, leaving the woman confused in front of the Wedding Chappell. The clip closes with flashes of various designs of the upcoming album's title. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is set to be released on Valentine's Day. Drake began heavily promoting the upcoming album last week.

Everything We Know About Drake & PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

The project continues their decade-long musical partnership, which began in 2013 with "Over Here" and evolved through tracks like "Recognize" and "Loyal." The announcement came in August 2024 during PartyNextDoor’s concert at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. Drake made a surprise appearance, teasing the project by telling the crowd, "When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you." Since then, excitement has only grown, fueled by a social media clip of PartyNextDoor’s vocals, offering a glimpse into the album’s smooth, R&B-infused sound.