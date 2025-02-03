Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Announce The Release Date For Their Collab Album "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U"

Drake picked quite the time to reveal this.

Back in August, Drake had his hometown fans screaming their hearts out after making a surprise appearance at a PARTYNEXTDOOR concert. While onstage, he decided it was the perfect time to announce that a collaborative album between them was in the works. Since that reveal, they have been teasing it nonstop and claiming that it will be a "classic." There were rumblings it was going to drop sometime before the end of 2024. However, things never materialized. But fast forward to today and we can now say that it's officially dropping.

The Boy shared a teaser trailer on his social media accounts moments ago, along with the title and release date. "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U FEBRUARY 14," he captioned the post. The clip shows a very dimly lit hallway and then eventually a private room with some women and Drake chilling. However, he seems a little lost in the atmosphere and by his lonesome. While this is all going on, PARTYNEXTDOOR'S sultry vocals wail away in the background. There's little to no doubt that this snippet will make its way onto the project.

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Are Bringing The Sensual Vibes This Valentine's Day

With a title like $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U, fans can expect some intimate and seductive vibes. Additionally, this makes us think this will be more of a playlist-like listening experience with no true story or message. We could see it being curated similar to how More Life was. Lastly, we have to admit that dropping it on Valentine's Day is an ingenious move and we can see this doing massive first-day streaming numbers as a result.

Of course, though, we have to talk about Drake's decision to announce the album right after Kendrick Lamar's GRAMMY sweep. Moreover, his mortal enemy also made history with "Not Like Us" being the first diss record to ever win at the award show. There's a good probability that the Canadian rapper and singer decided to drop this bombshell now to combat all the excitement and headlines surrounding Lamar. It is just speculation at the end of the day, but it makes you wonder that for sure. Regardless, this will be another big moment for hip-hop/R&B when it drops.

