Mustard & Heinz Team Up For Genius Commerical Following His & Kendrick Lamar's Cleanup At The GRAMMYs

This a collaboration that was long overdue.

Apparently, it's been about a decade since the food company has released a new mustard product. As it stands, there is no release date, but with mustard being a popular item around BBQ season, it could drop sometime in the summer months. This ad will surely pop up during a commercial break when the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 9. Overall, this is just another win for Mustard as he helped Lamar secure multiple categories at the GRAMMYs last night with his instrumental for "Not Like Us."

"MUSTAAAARD" then scrolls across the screen before the next title card: "Two mustard legends together at last." Then, the ad hints at something coming soon: "Wanna taste the remix? Learn more at mustardxmustard.com. According to multiple reports, Heinz and Mustard are actually working on a new mustard-like condiment that is set to release later this year.

"Idk if they have the resources for all this but Heinz should do a sb commercial using tv off," another tweeted in part. Well, these fans must be affiliated of Nostradamus because they have just predicted the future! Per Uproxx, Heinz just dropped a new advertisement across their social media accounts and it's genius. It begins with Etta James apropos classic "At Last" playing in the background while someone tips over a ketchup bottle. But five seconds later, the music stops and rewinds back to the beat drop right before Lamar's now iconic shout.

Following the release of "tv off," Kendrick Lamar and Mustard's collaboration on GNX, not much time passed before it became an internet sensation. Moreover, it was all because of Dot's indirectly hilarious adlib of "MUSTAAAARD!" and the insane beat drop that follows. The track peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains within the top 15 nine weeks later. But on top of folks enjoying the song for what it is, there has also been the hope for a certain collab. Particularly between Mustard and the iconic condiment company, Heinz. "Heinz better be linking up with DJ Mustard for a commercial," one user on X tweeted back in December per Allrecipes.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.