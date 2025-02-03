Mustard & Heinz Team Up For Genius Commerical Following His & Kendrick Lamar's Cleanup At The GRAMMYs

Following the release of "tv off," Kendrick Lamar and Mustard's collaboration on GNX, not much time passed before it became an internet sensation. Moreover, it was all because of Dot's indirectly hilarious adlib of "MUSTAAAARD!" and the insane beat drop that follows. The track peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains within the top 15 nine weeks later. But on top of folks enjoying the song for what it is, there has also been the hope for a certain collab. Particularly between Mustard and the iconic condiment company, Heinz. "Heinz better be linking up with DJ Mustard for a commercial," one user on X tweeted back in December per Allrecipes.
"Idk if they have the resources for all this but Heinz should do a sb commercial using tv off," another tweeted in part. Well, these fans must be affiliated of Nostradamus because they have just predicted the future! Per Uproxx, Heinz just dropped a new advertisement across their social media accounts and it's genius. It begins with Etta James apropos classic "At Last" playing in the background while someone tips over a ketchup bottle. But five seconds later, the music stops and rewinds back to the beat drop right before Lamar's now iconic shout.
Heinz & Mustard Cooked With This Collab
"MUSTAAAARD" then scrolls across the screen before the next title card: "Two mustard legends together at last." Then, the ad hints at something coming soon: "Wanna taste the remix? Learn more at mustardxmustard.com. According to multiple reports, Heinz and Mustard are actually working on a new mustard-like condiment that is set to release later this year.
Apparently, it's been about a decade since the food company has released a new mustard product. As it stands, there is no release date, but with mustard being a popular item around BBQ season, it could drop sometime in the summer months. This ad will surely pop up during a commercial break when the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 9. Overall, this is just another win for Mustard as he helped Lamar secure multiple categories at the GRAMMYs last night with his instrumental for "Not Like Us."