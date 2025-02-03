TDE's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim Responds To Label's "Shakedown" Allegations

Billboard R&amp;B Hip Hop Live
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Anthony Moosa Tiffith attends Billboard R&amp;B Hip Hop Live at The Novo on August 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Top Dawg Entertainment has a lot to address.

One of the two women suing TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) for alleged sexual harassment and assault has responded to the label's attorney's statement that paints this lawsuit as a supposed "shakedown." For those unaware, the Friday (January 31) legal filing accuses label president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith (both are the sons of label founder "Top Dawg"), employee David Harrell, and various other unnamed affiliates of sexual misconduct in various forms. The label's attorney Marty Singer claimed via a statement that the two female accusers, Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri, demanded $48 million on false accusations and that they have text message and communications proof that allegedly debunk these allegations.

Most importantly, TDE's lawyer claimed that these women were never employees of the label as they allege. Now, Linda Luna has responded to these statements on social media (specifically her Instagram Story), offering alleged proof of her work with the label. "Management memories with Alemeda but I’m lying??" she captioned a picture with the signee and others. In addition, Luna also posted a picture of her with Moosa.

TDE's Accuser Responds To Their Statement

"But I never worked with TDE???" Linda Luna wrote in her post. "Hmm, and my legal team nor I have ever asked for $48 million neither nor any other dollar amount. This is why it’s hard for women to come forward, but we will let this play in court with the evidence. It’s unfortunate women in this male dominated industry are conditioned to think this type of manipulation & abuse is normal and we accept.. not anymore." She followed this up by claiming that her agency worked with former label artist Reason while he was still on Top Dawg Entertainment and shared reflections on her relationship with her father, most likely referring to Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith's children.

"This is my truth and I am finally standing up for myself," Linda Luna wrote concerning the TDE lawsuit and their response. "This doesn’t have anything to do with any artists beef. My agency just happens to work with a lot of different artists in the music industry. In no way, form or shape is this a plot or agenda to bring anyone down.. this is my life."

