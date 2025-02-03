TDE's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim Responds To Label's "Shakedown" Allegations

One of the two women suing TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) for alleged sexual harassment and assault has responded to the label's attorney's statement that paints this lawsuit as a supposed "shakedown." For those unaware, the Friday (January 31) legal filing accuses label president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith (both are the sons of label founder "Top Dawg"), employee David Harrell, and various other unnamed affiliates of sexual misconduct in various forms. The label's attorney Marty Singer claimed via a statement that the two female accusers, Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri, demanded $48 million on false accusations and that they have text message and communications proof that allegedly debunk these allegations.

Most importantly, TDE's lawyer claimed that these women were never employees of the label as they allege. Now, Linda Luna has responded to these statements on social media (specifically her Instagram Story), offering alleged proof of her work with the label. "Management memories with Alemeda but I’m lying??" she captioned a picture with the signee and others. In addition, Luna also posted a picture of her with Moosa.

TDE's Accuser Responds To Their Statement

"But I never worked with TDE???" Linda Luna wrote in her post. "Hmm, and my legal team nor I have ever asked for $48 million neither nor any other dollar amount. This is why it’s hard for women to come forward, but we will let this play in court with the evidence. It’s unfortunate women in this male dominated industry are conditioned to think this type of manipulation & abuse is normal and we accept.. not anymore." She followed this up by claiming that her agency worked with former label artist Reason while he was still on Top Dawg Entertainment and shared reflections on her relationship with her father, most likely referring to Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith's children.