TDE's Top Dawg Warns Everyone To "Stand Down" After Kendrick Lamar's New Album "GNX"

Top knew this day would come.

Top Dawg knew Kendrick Lamar was a monster, and now that he's supposedly fully unleashed, he's warning everyone to stay out of the way. "Dot is a dangerous man right now," the TDE label boss wrote on his Instagram Story over the weekend, referring to K.Dot's brand new surprise album GNX. "Everything I thought he would be at 16 years old is here right now. Everybody stand down. I promise you." No one really knows what Top talked about with these last few statements, but some fans took it the hard way and argued why other rappers could still beat Kendrick in a battle.

Of course, a lot of people agree with Top Dawg instead and consider Kendrick Lamar to be at the absolute top of the game right now. Reactions to GNX have been pretty varied, but for the most part, everyone is at least appreciative of him really going hard in his verses in ways we haven't heard from in a while when it comes to a project setting. Now we just have to wait to find out if theories about a second album coming soon actually pan out...

Top Dawg Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is A "Dangerous Man"

Many other hip-hop figures beyond the TDE realm continue to share their takes about Kendrick Lamar and GNX, including the one and only Nas. "Always inspired by my brother KL,” he shared on Instagram about GNX and Kendrick's shout-out to him on the intro track, "wacced out murals." “Keeping the essence of this s**t alive and at the forefront. Salute King!" While it's only been out a weekend, it's already been a lot of fun to discuss this project and find out new nuggets about it with each listen. Does that make the Compton lyricist a "dangerous man?" Yes, in some fans' eyes, and they are ecstatic about it.