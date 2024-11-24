Compton Rapper Snoopy Badazz Disses Kendrick Lamar's New Album "GNX" And Defends Drake

Snoopy's not a fan of K.Dot's latest.

Not every Compton rapper is looking for a Kendrick Lamar cosign, and not everyone is a fan of his latest West Coast-centric album, GNX. Snoopy Badazz is one MC from the city who's been pretty vocally against Kendrick, leading to a lot of pushback from Los Angeles citizens who feel like Snoopy isn't even recognized in his hometown, as you can see based on some replies to the Twitter post below. Badazz called the album "trash" and also said that Drake is in no sort of danger in L.A. All in all, it certainly caused plenty of discussion and division among fans, but that's been a constant for the whole year, so who's surprised?

Interestingly enough, Snoopy Badazz reportedly signed to Death Row under Snoop Dogg, who also had some interesting thoughts on GNX. "K Dot new album GNX," he tweeted. "It was the edibles. West West King." Tha Doggfather made reference to Kendrick Lamar's bars for him on the new album's intro, "wacced out murals." "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made', I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go," he rapped on the cut. "Taylor Made Freestyle" was one of Drake's first disses against K.Dot in 2024, infamously using Snoop and 2Pac A.I. vocals.

Snoopy Badazz Is Not A Kendrick Lamar Fan

Other Compton or California rap peers, though, are highly supportive of Kendrick Lamar's new album, including his longtime partner Top Dawg. "Dot is a dangerous man right now," he shared on Instagram following GNX's release. "Everything I thought he would be at 16 years old is here right now. Everybody stand down. I promise you."