Drake Plays Basketball With OVO Crew Amid Explosive Kendrick Lamar Album Reactions

Drake looks unbothered by Kendrick Lamar's unexpected drop.

As social media continues to erupt with posts about Kendrick Lamar's new album, GNX, Drake is seemingly doing his best to stay out of it. The Compton rapper unleashed the project on Friday (November 22) with zero notice, expectedly leaving social media users in shambles. As reactions to the explosive drop continue to roll in, many have been clowning Drake after what's already been an incredibly rough year.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like he's letting all of this get him down. In a new clip, he's seen playing basketball with a few members of his OVO crew. They all appeared to be in good spirits amid the intense game, which seems to have taken place at Drake's home. Obviously, there are few who know how Drake is actually feeling right now. Either way, fans and critics alike continue to speculate. This isn't the first they've seen of Drake since the release of GNX, however. Yesterday, he also took to his Instagram Story to share one of his infamous mirror selfies.

Drake Keeps His Mind Off Of Online Trolling

He also looked relatively unbothered in that shot, sporting a leather jacket and his signature pout. After all, he has plenty going on in his own career to worry about, including an upcoming collaborative album with PartyNextDoor and a big stream with xQc later today. He is tuned in on some level despite this, as evidenced by a message he reportedly sent during one of Los Pollos' recent livestreams. The streamer had been discussing Pokimane revealing that Drake's decision to partner with gambling company Stake left her disappointed.