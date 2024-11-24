Drake Plays Basketball With OVO Crew Amid Explosive Kendrick Lamar Album Reactions

BYCaroline Fisher753 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake looks unbothered by Kendrick Lamar's unexpected drop.

As social media continues to erupt with posts about Kendrick Lamar's new album, GNX, Drake is seemingly doing his best to stay out of it. The Compton rapper unleashed the project on Friday (November 22) with zero notice, expectedly leaving social media users in shambles. As reactions to the explosive drop continue to roll in, many have been clowning Drake after what's already been an incredibly rough year.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like he's letting all of this get him down. In a new clip, he's seen playing basketball with a few members of his OVO crew. They all appeared to be in good spirits amid the intense game, which seems to have taken place at Drake's home. Obviously, there are few who know how Drake is actually feeling right now. Either way, fans and critics alike continue to speculate. This isn't the first they've seen of Drake since the release of GNX, however. Yesterday, he also took to his Instagram Story to share one of his infamous mirror selfies.

Read More: DeMar DeRozan Hints At Being “Tipped Off” About Kendrick Lamar Album Following Drake Beef

Drake Keeps His Mind Off Of Online Trolling

He also looked relatively unbothered in that shot, sporting a leather jacket and his signature pout. After all, he has plenty going on in his own career to worry about, including an upcoming collaborative album with PartyNextDoor and a big stream with xQc later today. He is tuned in on some level despite this, as evidenced by a message he reportedly sent during one of Los Pollos' recent livestreams. The streamer had been discussing Pokimane revealing that Drake's decision to partner with gambling company Stake left her disappointed.

“When I heard Drake was involved with Stake, my heart broke, I’ma be honest,“ she admitted. "I still love his music … but, now, I don’t love him as much as a person." In response, Drake quoted one of the most iconic lines from "Euphoria" by Kendrick Lamar. “I watched the clip what’s she mad about? Is it the braids??!?” he asked.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Recites "Euphoria" In Response To Pokimane

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...