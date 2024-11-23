Drake Looks Unbothered In New Selfie Despite Kendrick Lamar Fans’ Relentless Clowning

NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake is tuning out the hate.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough year for Drake. The Toronto rapper went head-to-head with Kendrick Lamar in an explosive lyrical battle, and in general, the consensus is that he lost. This, of course, has resulted in a great deal of ridicule from internet trolls. Unfortunately, this was only compounded yesterday, when Kendrick Lamar shocked the world.

With zero warning, Kendrick dropped an entire album, GNX. In no time, it was trending all over social media, as listeners identified their favorite tracks and pointed out any interesting references. Unsurprisingly, countless fans have also been dragging Drake since the release, sharing memes and making jokes about the project adding to Kendrick's impressive run. Drake has yet to respond to any of this clowning, but luckily, it looks like he may be tuning it all out. Early this morning, he took to his Instagram Story to share a new mirror selfie.

Drake Seems Unfazed

In the selfie, the 28-year-old looks relatively unbothered. He sports a leather jacket, which he paired with some eye-catching black shoes and his signature duck face. He even complemented his new short haircut, which he debuted on his Instagram Story last week, with a Nike headband. As expected, his selfie has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are praising him for seemingly remaining unfazed, others continue to clown him. Either way, Drizzy has his own career to worry about and has some big things coming up himself.

He's currently working on a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, for example, which doesn't have an official release date. Fans expect to hear it sooner rather than later, however, as PartyNextDoor announced that it'd be getting finished once he was done with a tour that ended earlier this month. Drake is also scheduled to join xQc for a livestream tomorrow (November 24), where he'll be giving away $500K.

