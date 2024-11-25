Kendrick Lamar Appears To Respond To Drake's Controversial Appearance On xQc's Stream

This was one of Drizzy's first big appearances post-beef.

Drake didn't take long to speak out and make himself visible again after Kendrick Lamar released his new album GNX. It was through an appearance with superstar Kick streamer xQc last night (Sunday, November 24), and it was overall a great time from what their charity gambling stream indicated. But of course, the Toronto rapper couldn't escape some jokes from fans thanks to various beef references during the stream, such as one comment about "fairy tales." Apparently, Kendrick himself caught wind of this, as an alleged friend of his posted some screenshots to Instagram that seemingly show his reaction to this.

"He trippin??!" Kendrick Lamar allegedly asked his friend about Drake, following a slew of laughing emojis at how he apparently turned Drizzy into a streamer. For the record, he's been streaming for years now every once in a while, but that's besides the point. It seems like K.Dot just had a laugh about it, and for the most part, so did the 6ix God, so it's odd to see them treat their battle more casually these days. What they do take seriously now are how other people address them and their musical moves, such as this new GNX album and the OVO mogul's upcoming Australian tour that starts on the same day as the Super Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Reacts To Drake's xQc Stream

As fans continue to debate that whole situation, Kendrick Lamar and Drake are just gearing up to continue their dominance one way or another. The latter has a collab album on the way with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and the former just walked away from one of the biggest years for any rapper with a whole lot of excellent new material to boast. It's been an excellent year to be a rap fan, whether you tapped into this showdown or not.