Snoop Dogg Praises Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” After Apologizing For Drake Support

Snoop Dogg is loving Kendrick Lamar's new album.

On Friday (November 22), Kendrick Lamar unveiled his new album GNX by surprise. Ever since, social media has been flooded with fans, critics, and peers' reactions to and observations about the project. In the song "wacced out murals," for example, Kendrick references Snoop Dogg supporting Drake's infamous AI diss track "Taylor Made Freestyle." For those who don't recall, Drake replicated Snoop and 2Pac's voices to diss Kendrick, which 2Pac's estate did not approve of.

Eventually, the song was removed from DSPs after the estate threatened to take legal action against the Toronto rapper. Before that, however, Snoop posted the track on his Instagram Story, leaving Kendrick disappointed. "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go," he raps. The mention later earned a response from Snoop Dogg on X, who made it clear that he's changed his mind about backing Drizzy.

Snoop Dogg Continues To Show Love To GNX

"K Dot new album GNX," he wrote, adding various emojis. "It was the edibles. West West King." Now, he's hopped online to show his support for Kendrick once again, this time through a video on Instagram. In the simple video, Snoop has GNX pulled up on his computer. He also captioned the clip with a series of celebratory emojis. Obviously, he's enjoying the new project, and he's not alone. Reportedly, it has already earned a whopping 120 million streams roughly 33 hours after its release. It's also garnered praise from countless other fans and peers.