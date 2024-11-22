Kendrick Lamar Recalls Snoop Dogg Supporting Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” On New Album

Kendrick Lamar's new album has arrived.

Rumors of a new Kendrick Lamar album have been swirling for some time. Now, the Compton-born hitmaker has finally delivered. He took fans by surprise by unleashing his new LP GNX today without notice, leaving social media users in shambles. Of course, listeners are already hard at work picking the project apart line by line. They were quick to point out an interesting reference in the first track, "wacced out murals."

In it, he seemingly admits to being shocked that Snoop Dogg posted Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" on his IG Story. The infamous diss used AI to replicate Snoop and 2Pac's voices and diss Kendrick, a controversial move among fans. "Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go," Kendrick spits.

Kendrick Lamar Looks Back On Drake Beef On GNX

"Taylor Made Freestyle" was released back in April of this year. It was later pulled from DSPs after 2Pac's estate threatened to sue Drake over it. The estate claimed they were "deeply dismayed and disappointed" that Drake replicated the late icon's voice without permission. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time," litigator for the estate Howard King said in a letter to Drake, according to Billboard.