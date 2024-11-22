Kendrick Lamar Fans Can't Believe They Have A Whole New Surprise Album In Their Hands

A Kendrick drop used to be a long road up to a blue moon. Now, it's just a casual Friday drop.

Kendrick Lamar might have really cemented himself as the hip-hop GOAT of 2024 with the surprise release of his new album GNX today (Friday, November 22). Of course, he already made one heck of a case for himself thanks to the Drake battle, but if this new project ends up being a hit, then it will really quell any doubts about this being his year. What's more is that fans can't believe that they already got the album so soon, as they usually have to wait a long time and endure a lengthy rollout for a new K.Dot project. But as you can see from the reactions on social media down below, fans have never been happier to experience a change of pace.

Sure, it's not like Kendrick Lamar was back to back to back with all his new drops, but he certainly fed fans a lot more than they expected this year. Also, we just received an album trailer – that we didn't even know was an album trailer – about 30 minutes before GNX actually came out, so fans didn't even have time to process everything.

Kendrick Lamar Fans Are Having The Best Day Ever

Overall, the surprise nature of this drop is something that we're all still clearly reeling from, and certainly an exciting and impactful wind-down to 2024 as a whole. Kendrick Lamar's 12 new tracks, 44 minutes in length, have a lot to get into, but we'll try not to spoil much. It also comes at a curious time now that we're months away from the Drake feud, since folks like Future and Metro Boomin are reminiscing on the whole thing. Also, now that the Super Bowl halftime show is right around the corner, K.Dot has some new material to create a spectacle with and a huge new hype boost.

More Reactions

Meanwhile, the Grammys are also right around the corner, and we have a feeling that Kendrick Lamar's nominations won't stop in 2025. This new project should definitely result in a couple of Grammys for just opening his mouth, and however well "Family Matters" ages doesn't change the critical acclaim from pretty much every lane. In any case, check out more reactions to this surprise drop down below.