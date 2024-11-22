Kendrick Lamar Fans Drag Drake After Surprise “GNX” Release

Bad day for Drake.

Kendrick Lamar just shocked all of his fans and critics alike by dropping his new album GNX without warning. It's been rumored that the project was on the way for some time, but everyone was caught off guard regardless. Now, listeners are busy dissecting the artist's bars in search of any notable references. Of course, they're paying especially close attention to any potential Drake shade, considering their viral and explosive feud this year.

Unsurprisingly, they're also rubbing the whole situation in Drake's face. Countless social media users are clowning the Toronto rapper on X, and arguing that this is yet another win for Kendrick. It remains to be seen how the project will perform overall, but for now, supporters are impressed.

Kendrick Lamar Shocks The Internet With New Album

"Unlike Drake, Kendrick Lamar did no promo, no ads, no nothing, and it’s still gone chart at number 1. GOAT SH*T," one X user writes. "I love how Kendrick completely disregarded Drake naming his diss The Heart Part 6 and proceeded to drop his own song with the same name," another says.

Several users are also sharing their predictions for Drake's own next moves. Fans know he has a new project with PartyNextDoor on the way, which does not yet have an official release date. Earlier this month, PND took to Instagram to tease the album, revealing that it'd be getting finished once he completed his tour. "I have one more show on this tour," he wrote at the time. "And then the album is getting finished."

X Users Clown Drake In Response To Unexpected Kendrick Lamar Drop