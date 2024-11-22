Kendrick Lamar Is Ready To "Squabble Up" On "GNX" Cut

Kendrick had fans fascinated with this track after teasing it in the viral "Not Like Us" visual.

Most will remember, but in case you forgot, "squabble up" was previewed a few months ago. Just before the "Not Like Us" visual got underway, Kendrick teased a little 20-second snippet. It previewed the entire intro of "squabble up," and many were clamoring for him to drop the full recording. Well, it's here now and didn't disappoint in the slightest. The same can be said for the rest of the tracklist of GNX, which hit streaming platforms out of the blue just moments ago. See what K. Dot did with "squabble up" with the link below.

If other rappers are going to want to knock Kendrick Lamar off his pedestal, then they're going to have to "squabble up." While there are a ton of stellar tracks on his shocking sixth studio album, this one looks to have the most mainstream appeal. But don't get it twisted, "squabble up" is mega banger with some great wordplay, slick flows, and some great personality. The chorus is going to be in everyone's ears, maybe just as much as "Not Like Us." In fact, it borrows some elements from that Drake diss record. "Thunk, thunk, thunk, thunk, thunk, baby rockin' it," sounds reminiscent of "Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f*** 'em up / Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.