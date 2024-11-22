Kendrick Lamar Is Ready To "Squabble Up" On "GNX" Cut

If other rappers are going to want to knock Kendrick Lamar off his pedestal, then they're going to have to "squabble up." While there are a ton of stellar tracks on his shocking sixth studio album, this one looks to have the most mainstream appeal. But don't get it twisted, "squabble up" is mega banger with some great wordplay, slick flows, and some great personality. The chorus is going to be in everyone's ears, maybe just as much as "Not Like Us." In fact, it borrows some elements from that Drake diss record. "Thunk, thunk, thunk, thunk, thunk, baby rockin' it," sounds reminiscent of "Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f*** 'em up / Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff."
Most will remember, but in case you forgot, "squabble up" was previewed a few months ago. Just before the "Not Like Us" visual got underway, Kendrick teased a little 20-second snippet. It previewed the entire intro of "squabble up," and many were clamoring for him to drop the full recording. Well, it's here now and didn't disappoint in the slightest. The same can be said for the rest of the tracklist of GNX, which hit streaming platforms out of the blue just moments ago. See what K. Dot did with "squabble up" with the link below.
"Squabble Up" - Kendrick Lamar
Quotable Lyrics:
I got hits, I got bucks, I got new paper cuts
I got friends, I got foes, but they all sitting ducks
Hit his turf and get crackin', double back like a deluxe
Fifty deep, but it ain't deep enough
F*** a plea, there he go, beat him up
Fallin' from my money tree and it grow throughout the months