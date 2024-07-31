MackWop Is Worried About Other TDE Artists Performing In Toronto After ScHoolboy Q & SiR's Concert Cancelations

MackWop, a producer known for working with artists from TDE, has addressed ScHoolboy Q and SiR both having their concerts at a Toronto venue canceled in recent weeks. He gave his take on the situation during his YouTube show The Apollo, as caught by HipHopDX. The cancellations have led to a viral rumor that Drake was behind both moves. He famously has been feuding with former TDE star Kendrick Lamar.
“That n***a SiR got his show canceled in Toronto, no cap. SiR got his show canceled at the same f*cking venue that we was gonna perform at. Word around town is Drake is in cahoots with this venue,” MackWop began. “He designed the whole venue, he probably got a little equity in the venue. I’m not sure.”
MackWop Performs At Governors Ball
From there, he said it's been tough for any artists who appeared at Lamar’s The Pop Out to keep a show in Drake’s hometown. “But any n***a that was on that Pop Out stage, they’re getting canceled,” he remarked. “What I’m suggesting is: nobody perform at the History ’cause they will cancel your show if Drake don’t like you. I think that’s janky.” MackWop also brought up DJ Scheme playing Kendrick’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us” at the same venue: “If they knew them n****s weren’t f*cking with Drake, they would have canceled that show.”
MackWop Speaks Out On Toronto Shows
ScHoolboy Q was the first TDE artist to have their show in Toronto canceled just beforehand. SiR followed suit a few weeks later, which prompted Q to troll him over the situation on social media. “HAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAA TAKE YO ASS HOME BOY.. SING ON THE BUS ITS OVA WIT,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on MackWop as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]