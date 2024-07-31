MackWop Is Worried About Other TDE Artists Performing In Toronto After ScHoolboy Q & SiR's Concert Cancelations

Fans have been theorizing that Drake is to blame.

MackWop, a producer known for working with artists from TDE, has addressed ScHoolboy Q and SiR both having their concerts at a Toronto venue canceled in recent weeks. He gave his take on the situation during his YouTube show The Apollo, as caught by HipHopDX. The cancellations have led to a viral rumor that Drake was behind both moves. He famously has been feuding with former TDE star Kendrick Lamar.

“That n***a SiR got his show canceled in Toronto, no cap. SiR got his show canceled at the same f*cking venue that we was gonna perform at. Word around town is Drake is in cahoots with this venue,” MackWop began. “He designed the whole venue, he probably got a little equity in the venue. I’m not sure.”

MackWop Performs At Governors Ball

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: MackWop performs onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1 at Randall's Island on June 2, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

From there, he said it's been tough for any artists who appeared at Lamar’s The Pop Out to keep a show in Drake’s hometown. “But any n***a that was on that Pop Out stage, they’re getting canceled,” he remarked. “What I’m suggesting is: nobody perform at the History ’cause they will cancel your show if Drake don’t like you. I think that’s janky.” MackWop also brought up DJ Scheme playing Kendrick’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us” at the same venue: “If they knew them n****s weren’t f*cking with Drake, they would have canceled that show.”

MackWop Speaks Out On Toronto Shows

ScHoolboy Q was the first TDE artist to have their show in Toronto canceled just beforehand. SiR followed suit a few weeks later, which prompted Q to troll him over the situation on social media. “HAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAA TAKE YO ASS HOME BOY.. SING ON THE BUS ITS OVA WIT,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on MackWop as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.