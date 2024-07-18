ScHoolboy Q & DJ Akademiks Go Back And Forth After Q's Toronto Show Is Suspiciously Shut Down

Fans are not impressed with the news.

Last night was not particularly fun for ScHoolboy Q. Overall, this is due to the fact that he was unable to perform in Toronto, Canada. The news came as a bit of a surprise, although as Q alleged, it was the Toronto police who ended up shutting down his show. "THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO," Q said on Twitter. "CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING." He subsequently followed this up by saying "TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium. if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry…"

The second statement was misinterpreted by some as an incitement of violence. As a result, DJ Akademiks decided to weigh in with some comments of his own. "Sending Prayers for Peace and healing. Battle was good. Time to move on," he wrote. Mostly, Akademiks has been on team OVO throughout this whole thing. Having said that, ScHoolboy Q wasn't going to let Ak get the last word in on all of this. "I neva said “ ima kill sumbody” im saying if we wanted to crack it off we could’ve smH," Q wrote. "Rap and move on playin tuff gon get sumbody Hurt it’s all good. ima soccer dad."

ScHoolboy Q And Ak With An Exchange

Needless to say, the situation is a bit of a mess right now. There was no official explanation given for the shutdown of Q's show, and fans are left to speculate. Of course, his TDE affiliation and the potential ramifications of that have been the prevailing theory. Having said that, it remains clear that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef will not be simmering down anytime soon.