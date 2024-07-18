ScHoolboy Q's Canceled Toronto Show Was At Venue Reportedly Ran By Drake & Live Nation

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Rapper ScHoolboy Q attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
According to the HISTORY venue's social media page, Drake's involvement in the locale fuels theories that ScHoolboy Q was sabotaged.

ScHoolboy Q's canceled Toronto show has been the talk of the hip-hop town for the past day or so, and for very good reason. Moreover, there's a lot of speculation and discourse right now surrounding this situation, especially his claims that Canadian police don't want anyone from TDE performing. Of course, this is notable thanks to Drake's Kendrick Lamar beef, with the main conspiracy theory at play being that the West Coast isn't welcome in the 6ix and that OVO is pulling strings to sabotage them. Furthermore, the Instagram page description of HISTORY, the venue where Q was supposed to perform, says that it's in collaboration between Live Nation and Drizzy, further fueling this accusation.

Still, this is too vague and unclear to really tell whether or not Drake is responsible for this, but it's certainly an interesting idea. "THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO [crying-laughing emoji]… CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING.." ScHoolboy Q had tweeted. "TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium. if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry… Actually I get it.. Nvm tHis s**t Lokey Hilarious… Iono wHy dot put me in tHat f***ing video.

ScHoolboy Q's Toronto Show Was Going To Be At A Drake-Affiliated Venue

"cancelled is all I could tHink about," ScHoolboy Q continued. I don’t tHink u know wHo I am. In fact I do t tHink a lot of u know wHo I am.." "Sending Prayers for Peace and healing. Battle was good. Time to move on," DJ Akademiks replied to him. "I neva said ' ima kill sumbody' im saying if we wanted to crack it off we could’ve smH," Q retorted. "Rap and move on playin tuff gon get sumbody Hurt it’s all good ima soccer dad."

"See I be at soccer games. Ok I’m done til cHicago I’m sorry if y’all took dat as a tHreat and not advice.." ScHoolboy Q concluded. Still, even with this small setback, he thinks that the future is bright for Los Angeles hip-hop, regardless of this battle. We'll see whether any more details emerge about this Toronto venue situation.

