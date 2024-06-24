Kendrick Lamar Jokes That ScHoolboy Q's Daughter Is Already Taller Than Him During "Not Like Us" Shoot

2014 Budweiser Made In America Festival - Day 1 - Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Schoolboy Q (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform on the Marilyn Stage during day 1 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)
The "Not Like Us" video shoot was a family affair.

Kendrick Lamar joked that ScHoolboy Q's daughter is already taller than him during a wholesome moment at the music video shoot for "Not Like Us." "You taller than me and some mo’ sh*t… you grown, that’s crazy man," the Los Angeles rapper remarks in a viral video from the day. Lamar has been reuniting with numerous West Coast artists to film the highly-anticipated video.

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) were loving the reunion between Lamar and Q's family, but not all responses were so positive. Others questioned why it had been so long since seeing each other. "Q stays in California .. so how long has it been since Kendrick seen Q if he’s shocked his daughter has gotten taller. Idk man this don’t seem like someone that’s been locked in wit LA," one user wrote. Another added: "The fact he hasn’t seen Q daughter in that long… don’t sit right with me…. i really feel like he switched up on rock soul and Q and they just always loved him no matter what."

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Dr. Dre During "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Prior to the music video shoot, Lamar performed alongside Q at his now-iconic concert at The Kia Forum, earlier in the week. Together, they performed "Collard Greens" and "THat Part." Lamar welcomed numerous other West Coast artists to the stage during his The Pop Out – Ken & Friends show as well.

Kendrick Lamar Runs Into ScHoolboy Q & His Daughter

Check out the clip of Lamar and ScHoolboy Q together above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and the "Not Like Us" music video on HotNewHipHop.

