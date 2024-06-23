Kendrick Lamar Trolls Elliott Wilson With Drake's Now-Infamous “Rat” Accusation

Elliott Wilson ran into Kendrick Lamar while he was filming the "Not Like Us" video.

Elliott Wilson says Kendrick Lamar jokingly labeled him a "rat" while dapping him up in Los Angeles on Saturday. The hometown rapper was outside recording a music video for "Not Like Us" when Wilson detailed the run-in on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: "Kendrick dapped me up and whispered 'you’re a rat.' I [heart emoji] hip hop. Ha! #Compton."

Afterward, Wilson retweeted several responses to the post. One user joked, "And then you told all of us." Another wrote: "Dot really watched everything! That's how you war with your opps. This battle will be studied. What a work of art." Others praised Lamar for having a good sense of humor about the situation.

Kendrick Lamar Brings Dr. Dre On Stage During "The Pop Out" Concert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

With his remark, Lamar was apparently referencing an interview Wilson did with Joe Budden, during which he revealed that Drake accused him of giving information to Lamar. While discussing the situation, he explained that the two were in Venice at the same time. "I think he started to think like Kendrick's in Venice you're in Venice like he started to view it like I'm just really against him," he explained at the time. "So when he dropped "Family Matters" it was just like I was like 'yo you dropping this tonight?' He hit me back like 'yeah, yeah, whatever LOL' and then he sent me a rat emoji." Check out his latest comments on Lamar below.

Elliott Wilson Details Running Into Kendrick Lamar