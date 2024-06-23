Kendrick Lamar Trolls Elliott Wilson With Drake's Now-Infamous “Rat” Accusation

BYCole Blake1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
#CRWN Premiere
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Journalist Elliott Wilson attends the #CRWN Premiere at SPiN New York on April 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Elliott Wilson ran into Kendrick Lamar while he was filming the "Not Like Us" video.

Elliott Wilson says Kendrick Lamar jokingly labeled him a "rat" while dapping him up in Los Angeles on Saturday. The hometown rapper was outside recording a music video for "Not Like Us" when Wilson detailed the run-in on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: "Kendrick dapped me up and whispered 'you’re a rat.' I [heart emoji] hip hop. Ha! #Compton."

Afterward, Wilson retweeted several responses to the post. One user joked, "And then you told all of us." Another wrote: "Dot really watched everything! That's how you war with your opps. This battle will be studied. What a work of art." Others praised Lamar for having a good sense of humor about the situation.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Thinks Elliot Wilson Gave Kendrick Lamar Information On Him

Kendrick Lamar Brings Dr. Dre On Stage During "The Pop Out" Concert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

With his remark, Lamar was apparently referencing an interview Wilson did with Joe Budden, during which he revealed that Drake accused him of giving information to Lamar. While discussing the situation, he explained that the two were in Venice at the same time. "I think he started to think like Kendrick's in Venice you're in Venice like he started to view it like I'm just really against him," he explained at the time. "So when he dropped "Family Matters" it was just like I was like 'yo you dropping this tonight?' He hit me back like 'yeah, yeah, whatever LOL' and then he sent me a rat emoji." Check out his latest comments on Lamar below.

Elliott Wilson Details Running Into Kendrick Lamar

The run-in with Lamar comes after the rapper hosted The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Elliott Wilson on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Funkmaster Flex Wants To Know The Purpose Of Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1MusicKendrick Lamar Sparks Debate Online After Filming "Not Like Us" Video In L.A.806
2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. BligeMusicFunkmaster Flex Wants To Know The Purpose Of Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud971
A Conversation With Elliott Wilson and Snoop DoggMusicElliott Wilson Discusses Drake's "The Heart Part 6" With DJ Akademiks: "I'm Disappointed"5.6K
Body Count Perform In BerlinMusicIce-T Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Gang Truce" Concert To A "Cure For Cancer"811