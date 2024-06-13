Elliott Wilson Makes It Crystal Clear He Never Snitched On Drake During Kendrick Lamar Battle

He expanded after being claimed he was sent a rat emoji.

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake that took place earlier this year captivated rap fans in a way no other story has in a long time. Fans and members of the rap media are very much still unpacking the fallout from it. One of the most fascinating back-and-forth moments of their conflict was when Kendrick seemed to imply there was a snitch in Drake's camp. Since then there's been tons of discussion on just who could have been sharing information. Rap journalist and current HipHopDX editor Elliott Wilson is now insisting he wasn't involved in the leaks following speculation sparked from a prior interview.

Wilson told a story recently during a recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast where he revealed that Drake sent him a rat emoji during the beef. That got fans curious as to whether he was the one sharing info from Drizzy's camp after all. But during a recent appearance on HipHopDX's The Bigger Picture he shut the rumors down. It began with the aftermath of Kendrick's "6:16 In LA." “There was a lot of industry rumors that Drake was gonna respond that night. It wasn’t some big secret," Wilson began. "I hit him like, ‘Yo, you dropping a joint tonight?’ I’m just sniffing around. He’s like, ‘Yeah, something, lol.’ And I saw the things where he was kinda letting Akademiks know something’s coming, ‘Get it in your stream.’ Letting Kai know something’s coming, ‘Get it in your stream," Wilson continued. Check out his full comments below.

Elliott Wilson Denies Sharing Info On Drake

From there Wilson continues. “So he teases [a response track], and then out of nowhere, he sent me a rat emoji!. I’ve never had a grown man ever send me a disrespectful emoji of any sort. I’m a grown ass man. I’m fuming.” Listen to his entire discussion on the beef in the podcast episode above.