Elliott Wilson Ranks "Not Like Us" As The Third Greatest Diss Track Of All Time

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Wilson is clearly pretty fond of Kendrick's massive hit diss track.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's recent beef is likely to go down as one of the biggest in rap history. The two superstars are near the peak of their popularity and held nothing back while going at each other with rapid-fire new song releases. That pressure chamber led to massive commercial success for nearly every song involved with 5 different diss tracks from the two landing in the top 20 of this week's Hot 100. But with the massive stakes and popularity of the beef, rap historians are judging its best songs within the lens of all time great disses.

Elliott Wilson took the newly sparked beef as an opportunity to count down his all-time greatest diss tracks. His list delivered100 ranked diss songs. Drake himself appears all over the list with songs like "Charged Up" and "Duppy Freestyle" from prior spats. His lethal Meek Mill diss track "Back To Back" lands at number 4 all time. Kendrick also landed all five of the songs he released during the recent Drake beef within the top 40 of the list. The highlight of the bunch is "Not Like Us" which lands at number 3. Only two certified legendary disses in Nas' "Ether" and 2pac's "Hit Em Up" rank higher on the list. Check out the full list he shared below.

Elliott Wilson Places "Not Like Us" Among All-Time Great Diss Tracks

Fans aren't just loving "Not Like Us" as a great diss track, they're loving it as a song period. The track got off to an absolutely astonishing start breaking Spotify streaming records for its first 24 hours. That led to a commanding number one debut on the Hot 100. That came despite only having 5 days of tracking streams rather than 7.

What do you think of Elliott WIlson's ranking of "Not Like Us" as the third greatest diss song in the entire history of rap? Do you agree with him placing the song that high and including nearly every track from Drake and Kendrick's current beef in the all time list? Let us know in the comment section below.

