Elliott Wilson Sends Kai Cenat An Apology On His Birthday

Happy birthday to Kai Cenat, who turned 22 years old today (Friday, December 16) and held a livestream to celebrate. He even unboxed a new chain for the occasion that he showed off with much pride and excitement, and overall, he seemed to have a great time with friends. Of course, as the Twitch streaming giant gets more successful and renowned every year, he's really showing out for it. But not all presents are physically tied with a bow, and even fewer of them heal past issues, however slight. Furthermore, the New Yorker got a very unexpected birthday gift from someone who had misunderstood him recently: Elliott Wilson.

Moreover, the hip-hop journalist took to Twitter on Friday to shout out Kai Cenat on his special day. "I apologize to @KaiCenat + his fam," Elliott Wilson wrote. "I was out of line and let my competitive nature get the best of me. Kai carved his own lane in the game, built a great platform and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and young creatives getting to the paper and pushing our culture forward. Go against Nicki? I musta been dense. The barbs tore me up and even 50 Cent."

Read More: Elliott Wilson Reflects On His Career, Meeting Tyler, The Creator, & More On "Drink Champs"

Elliott Wilson's Apology

If you didn't understand that last part, Elliott Wilson had originally expressed distaste for Kai Cenat's livestream with Nicki Minaj. He tweeted a picture of her twerking for Cenat, his friends, and the chat, captioning it with "Hip Hop Journalism." The Trinidadian MC didn't hold back in her defense of the now-22-year-old. "Elliott if you'd spit Jay-Z d**k out for one second, you'd be able to be happy for the new comers," she tweeted. "Isn't that how y'all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I'm not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai?"

Kai Cenat Celebrates His 22nd Birthday

Meanwhile, the Pink Friday 2 hitmaker even brought the streamer and his AMP companion Fanum out during a recent concert, so you know that love runs pretty deep. Regardless, it's still pretty heartening to see examples of old and new generations coming together. Hopefully we get more of those in the future. For more news and updates on Elliott Wilson and Kai Cenat, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Trolls Kai Cenat About His Height