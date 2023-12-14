Nicki Minaj Trolls Kai Cenat About His Height

Nicki Minaj got some playful jabs in while appearing on Kai Cenat's stream, telling the popular content creator that he was shorter than she expected. Of course, in classic Kai fashion, Cenat over-reacted his heart out, pushing his chair away from Nicki and acting mortally offended. Be sure to watch the full interaction below.

Minaj's appearance was a rousing success for Cenat. Minaj was loving the chaotic vibes and wealth of attention. At one point, Minaj sent chat wild by furiously twerking at the camera. Furthermore, the pair broke Cenat's single-stream viewership record. According to Stream Charts, the stream peaked at 348,593 viewers. Cenat typically averages around 34K for a regular stream. His previous record was just over 306,000 viewers. Did you catch the stream? What did you think? Who do you want to see Cenat stream with next? Let us know in the comments below.

Kai Cenat Trolls Rubi Rose

However, Minaj isn't the only one who has been a troll as of late. Recently, Cenat continued his charade of pretending that he had bought Rubi Rose a genuine Birkin bag. The streamer called up the rapper and influencer to show her the bag while he was live. Rose appeared skeptical, saying she knew it was from Temu. However, Cenat insisted it was real and appeared to get Rose to believe him. Despite this, Cenat laughed giddily and slapped his desk multiple times after ending the call, confirming the bag was indeed a fake.

The ruse was put in motion a few weeks ago when Cenat hit up Rose, Corinna Kopf, and Pokimane with the offer to buy them all Birkin bags. However, while talking to the three women, he was simultaneously showing his stream chat his screen, which was on the dropshipping website Temu. It's unclear if the three women are in on the joke or are victims of Cenat's prank.

